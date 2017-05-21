× Trump dials down anti-Islamic campaign rhetoric, calling Islam “one of the world’s greatest faiths”

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia– It’s day two of President Trump’s first international trip. Sunday, he delivered a big speech aimed at energizing the global fight against terrorism.

Trump spoke in the Saudi capital to leaders of 55 Muslim-majority countries. He called on those leaders to do more to drive out terrorist groups. President Trump also sought to make it clear that the U.S. is not at war with Islam.

“This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations,” Trump told a crowded room. “This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life and decent people all in the name of religion. People that want to protect life and want to protect life and protect their religion. This is a battle between good and evil.”

The President also called upon every country in the Middle East to make sure terrorists aren’t given “sanctuary on their soil.”

Trump called Islam “one of the world’s greatest faiths,” while also dismissing “Islamists” as the “footsoldiers of evil.” The president promised the room he was “not here to lecture,” but encouraged countries to “drive out the terrorists.” “Drive out the extremists,” Trump continued, “Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this Earth.”

The speech marks Trump’s first effort to reach out to the 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide. The comments made Sunday come as a stark contrast to the slew of Islamophobic remarks Trump made on the campaign trail, calling for a ban on Muslims and declaring “Islam hates us.”