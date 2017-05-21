Click here for StormTrack 8 Live Doppler Radar

The Score sunday – Assumption Track, Rockridge Softball, FCA Brody Harding

Posted 10:00 pm, May 21, 2017, by

The Score Sunday features the Assumption track team after winning their historic 5th straight State Title.  The Rockridge Softball team won their third straight Regional Title.  FCA story of the week features Moline Sophomore Baseball player Brody Harding.