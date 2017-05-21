QC bikers ride with teddy bears and donate them to children’s therapy center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- More than 200 bikers from the Quad Cities revved up their motorcycles and took some teddy bears for a ride.

For 25 years riders were asked to bring a stuffed animal to donate to the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.

"They're used for therapy buddies, support and comfort for children who are going through some difficult times," says motorcyclist and Vice president from the Black Hawk chapter Penny West.

Motorcyclists lined their bikes up on May 21st outside of the Rock Island County Courthouse.

From there they rode together to Illiniwek Park where the donations were presented.

"Don't let all the leather and the boots and the hats and the beards and stuff.. the tattoos.. that's nothing.. everybody is a big teddy bear just like we have on the back of our bikes today," says biker Mickey Johnston and co-founder of group Just Us Quad Cities.

This year the center also requested a need for diapers, wipes and batteries.

"We always have a great turnout for this, people look forward to it every year," says West.