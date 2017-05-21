Local union veterans raise funds for Quad Cities Honor Flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE-- Some Quad City veterans are taking action to help out other veterans.

John Deere Local Union 434 donated more than $1800 dollars to the Quad City Honor Flight on May 21st.

The check was presented by the local Chairman of the Vets Comittee Thomas Graves.

"Everybody was pretty responsive. Us veterans we take care of each other. That's my mission," says Graves.

He says the money was raised through the sale of tee shirts. And lamps remade from old hand grenades and bullets that he built in his garage.

Graves says he hopes to continue growing the funds for the flight and wants to get others involved.

"It brings a lot of healing to veterans that served during that era," says Graves.