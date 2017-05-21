Click here for StormTrack 8 Live Doppler Radar

Joy Ripslinger receives award for outstanding athlete of Drake Relays

Posted 9:56 pm, May 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57PM, May 21, 2017

Joy Ripslinger received her award for her performance at the Drake Relays back in April.  The award is given to the most outstanding performer of the relays.