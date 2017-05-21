× Good day to get yard work done… Next rain not too far away

This is a day you want to get some yard work done as the next round of wet weather is ready to move in for the early part of next week.

More clouds will be rolling in across our skies on our Sunday as the back side of this system responsible for the rain yesterday slips on through. Throw in a stiff west breeze and you have a fairly cool spring day with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees.

These same clouds will decrease overnight allowing temperatures to chill around the mid 40s.

We’ll start our Monday with sunshine before the next round of wet weather makes its presence known later that day. At least this will pull in some warmer temperatures ahead of it with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain chances will continue that night into Tuesday before drying out on Wednesday. As the system pulls off to our east during this period cooler lower 60s for highs will be evident before warmer 70s return the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here