Galesburg celebrates a true Rosie the Riveter

GALESBURG--- 99-years old looks good on Julia Mattocks. This year she's celebrating her birthday by telling her story with a little help from the community.

Julia worked in Burlington making bombs in a factory during World War II. She later moved to California to working on aircraft for soldiers overseas.

Members of A Book By Me program introduced their newest book called ‘The Amazing True Story of Julia Mattocks, A Real Life Rosie the Riveter.’

The program gives volunteers 18 years old and under the opportunity to write and illustrate a children’s book based on a person that's lived through a historic period in U.S. history.

“It shows you how dedicated and what a patriot she was. We need more people like (Julia),” says Katherine Estrada, a senior at Galesburg Christian School, who helped illustrate the book.

The program highlights people from the Quad City area so that their stories can be passed on for generations.

“ The window of opportunity is closing because the World War II generation is in their upper 80’s 90’s. The woman that we celebrate...is 99 so, we really have to hurry and hear them and they want to be heard,” says Deb Bowen, founder of A Book By Me.

Mattocks' book is set to be published in the fall.