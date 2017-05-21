× Burlington woman killed in car versus train crash

Burlington, Iowa — A 24-year-old Burlington woman was killed when a train hit her car.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, Alysabeth Ferneau was driving on 145th Street, north of US 34 in Des Moines County, on Saturday, May 20.

Police say Ferneau’s car went off the side of the railroad crossing and got stuck on the railroad tracks.

An eastbound BNSF train then hit the car at the crossing, and Ferneau was killed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.