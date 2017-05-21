Augustana college celebrates 157th commencement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Hundreds of Quad City students are stepping into the next stage of their lives.

Augustana college's class of 2017 graduated on May 27th at the I-Wireless Center.

Family and friends cheered on 485 graduates as they said goodbye to the place they've called home for the past four years.

"[It's a] bittersweet moment. Augustana has been a home, a community,and it is hard to leave something like that - that you've relied on for four years but its exciting, its a new chapter, a next step. And a moment to prove yourself to the world and to your Alma matter, and I'm excited to do so," says 2017 graduate Charlie Bentley.

Former ISU President and Augustana alum, Al Bowman delivered the commencement address.