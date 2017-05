Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Police arrested two juveniles after a car chase through East Moline.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, May 19, officers responded to the 700 block of 21st Avenue in East Moline for possible shots fired. Officers spotted a vehicle leaving the scene, and began to pursue it.

Officers eventually used stop sticks to halt the vehicle, and arrested two juveniles.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen.