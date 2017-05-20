× Trump announces $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia during first day of international trip

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia– President Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia Saturday, marking his first foreign trip to the Middle East as commander-in-chief.

The red carpet was literally rolled out for the president and first lady as they begin their nine day trip overseas.

They were greeted by King Salman as they walked down the steps of Air Force One. The lavish welcome continued as the leaders traveled to the Saudi Royal Court. American and Saudi flags lined the streets of the country’s capital, as fighter jets flew overhead and men on horseback surrounded their motorcade.

But the day’s big highlight was the signing of a $110 billion arms deal between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, finalized with the help of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

Trump praised the deal, calling it a “tremendous investment in the United States,” adding, “our military community is very happy and we want to thank Saudi Arabia.”

The president says the deal will bring American-made ships, planes, and bombs to Saudi Arabia, which could boost that country’s regional military strength in the unstable Middle East. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that’ll be good for America. “This huge arms sales package reduces the burden on the U.S. to provide the same equipment to our own military forces and will strengthen Saudi security forces for the future,” Tillerson announced. At a joint press conference he also said Saudi Arabia will become “more capable of carrying their fair share of the burden.”

Overall, Trump described day one overseas as “tremendous.” He’s scheduled to visit Israel, the Vatican, and Belgium before returning to Washington.