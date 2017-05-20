Click here for StormTrack 8 Live Doppler Radar

Ripslinger’s Grand Slam headlines Assumption track 5 peat

Posted 9:14 pm, May 20, 2017, by

It was a historic day in Des Moines for the Assumption track team.  The Lady Knights won their 5th straight state track title, with Joy Ripslinger leading the way.  Ripslinger won the 400, 800, 1500, and 3000 meter runs.  She becomes the 1st athlete to win all 4 at the same State meet, setting State records in 3 of the 4 events.