Hundreds in Davenport walk to promote a healthy heart

DAVENPORT-- Worldwide the two leading causes of death are heart disease and strokes and hundreds of locals are determined to raise funds for the cause.

The annual Quad Cities Heart Walk included a mile long course.

And feature a three and a half mile bi-state walk.

It was estimated about 3500 people took part.

Organizers say it's a common cause that encouraged their participation.

"We always talk about getting people out, eating healthy, exercising, and this is the event to make it happen. So it's our mission in action and we are just glad that people came out and truly walking around in this rain," says walk director, Alexandria Hakman.

The money raised will go to the American Heart Association.

With the funds they hope to reduce the number of deaths from heart disease and stroke by twenty percent by the year 20-20.