Davenport man arrested for indecent exposure, harassment

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say a Davenport man has been linked to multiple incidents of indecent exposure over the past two weeks.

On Saturday, May 20, officers arrested 22-year-old Matthew Pencil. Pencil was charged with third degree harassment and three counts of indecent exposure.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area of 200 North Pine Street. A 16-year-old woman told officers that a suspicious person had tried to lure her towards his car by asking if she needed a ride. The teenager avoided the vehicle and called police. Investigators later identified Pencil as the man involved.

According to arrest affidavits, Pencil also confessed to exposing his genitals to women on three separate occasions. In each case, he summoned the female victim to his vehicle under the ruse of asking her a question.

Pencil was booked into the Scott County Jail and released on his own recognizance.