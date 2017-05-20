× Cool and cloudy weather to stay for Sunday

It has been pretty dreary this weekend! A few more showers and storms are possible late this Saturday evening. Overnight lows will be falling near 50 by the sunrise on Sunday.

While we’ll be dry for Sunday, it looks like any peeks of sunshine will be limited. More cloud cover will rule the sky, and that will keep our afternoon highs only in the upper 50s. Expect a brisk west wind as well.

Some of those clouds will clear out by Monday morning, giving way to sunshine for the first part of the day. However, some showers will return that afternoon. At least highs will be in the low 70s.

Cooler weather makes a comeback on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs struggling to reach the low 60s. Rain chances will stay for both days as well.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham