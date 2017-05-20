The Bettendorf sprint medley relay team races to 4A state title and a new state record.
Bettendorf races to State title in SMR
-
Bettendorf take team title at Ira Dunsworth Invite
-
Pleasant Valley girls race to Regional track title
-
Pleasant Valley boys earn Regional crown
-
Bettendorf boys claim share of MAC title
-
Curtis Clark Mic’d up, Bettendorf wins MAC title
-
-
Bettendorf places third at State Swim Meet
-
Bettendorf boys claim MAC tennis title
-
North Scott races past West
-
Bettendorf’s fine season comes to an end in State Quarterfinals
-
Bettendorf edges North Scott to earn trip to State
-
-
Bettendorf sends 9 to next level
-
Pleasant Valley girls claim MAC track title
-
Bettendorf city leaders update plans for multi-million dollar sports complex