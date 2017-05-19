× Work begins on $10M solar project in eastern Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — An electric energy company has started work on a $10 million project to install more than 15,000 solar panels on a 21-acre site in eastern Iowa, making it the state’s largest solar site.

The Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2q3n2aq ) reports Alliant Energy’s new solar array on the west side of Dubuque will be able to generate 5 megawatts of energy in ideal conditions, enough to power over 725 homes. It’s expected to start generating power in August.

The company’s vice president of generation operations, Terry Kouba, says the array lays the groundwork for solar expansion elsewhere in the state.

Crews will also install solar panels on 6-acre site in east Dubuque that was used as a factory and foundry site for over 80 years. Work on that location will begin in June.