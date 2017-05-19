× Walk This Weekend To Stop Heart Disease & Stroke

DAVENPORT – By simply taking a walk, you can fight heart disease and stroke.

On Saturday, May 20th, thousands of people are participating in the American Heart Association’s Quad Cities Heart Walk at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

Organizers of the event say it’s a win-win because it raises awareness about their cause and gets people to exercise.

3,500 are expected to walk either the 1-mile or 5K route.

Check-in begins at 8am, with the walk starting at 9:30am.

You can still register for the Heart Walk here.