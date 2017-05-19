× Two arrested during drug bust in Burlington

BURLINGTON — On the afternoon of Thursday, May 18, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force along with the DEA, Iowa DNE, and QC Meg detectives, conducted a buy/bust operation in Burlington.

Dale Dexter Morrow Jr., 31, was detained.

Morrow was in possession of over five grams of crystal methamphetamine, which was later field tested with positive results.

A search was conducted at the subject’s home later that evening where nearly four pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two pounds of marijuana were located.

Morrow has been charged with Drug Trafficking over five grams methamphetamine, a class B felony, and Delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine over five grams, a class B felony.

He is being held without bond.

Also arrested was Janae Myesha Anderson, 22, on charges of Child Endangerment, Gathering where controlled substance was used, Interference, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine over five grams.

Anderson is being held on a $100,000 bond.