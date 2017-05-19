× Taxidermy and fish carving championship comes to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The World Taxidermy and Fish Carving Championships trade show has drawn far-flung enthusiasts to Peoria.

This year marks the first time the event is being held in the city. The Peoria Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2qwKKzq ) reports the show began Tuesday and runs through Saturday. Taxidermists and fish carvers of all levels compete in the show for cash rewards.

The event also hosts 61 vendors selling taxidermy supplies like mannequins and fake eyeballs plus fishing gear, animal skins and more.

Long-time taxidermists say the craft appeals to nature lovers with a sense of nostalgia. Fish carvers also work to preserve memories by crafting and painting replicas of fish they caught but had to throw back.

The general public can view taxidermied animals entered into the competition on Friday and Saturday. Admission costs $10.