Storms likely today, severe stays just south

We are tracking showers and thunderstorms this morning with some pockets of heavy rain. Nothing severe is expected today, but some places could receive up to an inch of rain. Severe storms will be possible as close to us as Quincy, Illinois with some enhanced severe weather farther south toward Oklahoma.

Tomorrow's severe risk comes into Indiana, but should be to our east. Will monitor to see if that gets bumped back a little west toward our area. We have to watch ALL storms this time of year as next week is the midpoint of tornado season here in the Quad Cities.

Next week looks a little unsettled, but instead of getting strong storms, we'll have showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs, mainly in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen