Orion elementary kids look to graduates as role models

ORION, Illinois-- It's the simple lessons today that help prepare these third graders for tomorrow. But some lessons don't translate well on paper. Some you have to see to believe.

"I really want to do this when we're in high school. It's going to be really fun!" says third grade student Mallory Pronschinske.

On Friday, the Orion High School Class of 2017 marched down the halls of C. R. Hanna Elementary wearing their caps and gowns.

It's a glimpse of what their future could look like.

And now they're thinking beyond school walls. Now they're thinking about the type of person they want to become.

"Seeing those kids there with caps and gowns on is like wow, okay, this is what I'm going for," says third grade teacher Diana Wherry.

And now it's clear with these kids their futures are limitless.

"I would like to be an orthodontist or a gymnast," says Pronschinske.

"I want to kind of be like Kobe Bryant," says Dylan White.

Orion seniors will graduate this Sunday at 1 p.m.