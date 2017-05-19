NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Combining Baking With Gardening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today - Friday, May 19th - is World Baking Day! It's also Devil's Food Cake Day (Who thinks of this stuff?), so I decided to combine those two things with a spring-like twist.

For our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, I had Jon and Eric make these flower pot cupcakes from the blog, This Silly Girl's Kitchen. It's an easy recipe, but the challenge comes when you actually bake the cupcakes in the flower pots.

The recipe says to bake the cupcakes for 19 minutes, but it took mine 30-40 minutes. It depends on the size of the flower pot. However, if you're patient - it works!

The best part about this recipe is smashing the Oreos... click the second video above to see Jon and Eric get some of their anger out.

The second best part? Eating, of course! Just make sure you don't confuse this flower pot with one of your real ones.