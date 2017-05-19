× More rainfall on the way… Not many warm 70s in the days ahead

The cool spring rains earlier today certainly brought back the light jacket out there as temperatures during the day hovered in the upper 40s.

We’ll stay dry this evening before the next round of showers as well as a few embedded thunderstorms slowly increase in coverage later on tonight. This will also continue into Saturday before the coverage show signs of decreasing later that day.

This will be gulf moisture spreading across the area allowing temperatures to slowly rise through the 50s overnight. The mercury will continue to climb through Saturday with highs reaching the mid 70s. It will also bring in some pretty good rainfall amounts with some spots around the area reaching over an inch.

If you want a full day of dry weather to work on that yard then Sunday is your weekend’s best as we’ll try to bring back some sun. However, temperatures will turn cool again with daytime highs just reaching the 60 degree mark.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

