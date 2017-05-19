× Galesburg child hit and killed by car

GALESBURG — On the afternoon of Thursday, May 18, Galesburg police responded to the scene of a car accident involving a pedestrian.

Once on the scene, officers discovered a child had been struck by a vehicle and was being transported to Galesburg Cottage Hospital by ambulance.

The child was later pronounced dead.

A witness reported hearing a loud noise and seeing a small child laying in the street.

A red SUV was seen leaving the area.

In the midst of an attempt to locate the vehicle, the female driver made a call to the Galesburg Police Department and advised that she wished to turn herself in.

Rosie Lee Oden, 60, was arrested and charged with unsafe backing on roadway, failure to report accident involving death, failure to give information/render aid, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and no valid driver’s license.

The victim has been identified as two-year-old Ki’ale Watkins.