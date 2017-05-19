Changes you can expect at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - The Mississippi Valley Fair is 73 days away and for the first time in 21 years the fairgrounds has a new general manager.

It's a new beginning for the fairgrounds.

"We have our 100th anniversary coming up in two years, so that's why we want everything to look fresh and new," said general manager, Shawn Loter.

Big changes are coming over the next two years. The mastermind behind all the work, is Loter, the fairground's new general manager.

"Especially for working here for 29 years and Bob Fox I took over for, done an awesome job and everything, but now I want to take it to the next level and my next level is to really fix things up," said Loter.

Renovations have begun on the deteriorating main entrance. It will get a new look that will hopefully be more inviting.

The fairgrounds east parking lot will be resurfaced and when it's not being used as a parking lot during the fair it will house Go Kart track races.

"It's a huge thing for families come and enjoy and if you don`t take care of them I mean they`re going to be obsolete in 50 years," said Loter.

In 2018, the grandstand will also get a maker over.

Loter wants to also bring new tents and acts to fair every year, "That's my goal is to have this place booming almost every night of the week if I can."

The former Rhythm City's riverboat awning will be used as a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. Loter says it will serve as a place to take cover under on rainy days at the fair.

The 2017 Mississippi Valley fair starts August 1st through the 6th.