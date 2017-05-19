× Cat travels cross country to reunite with family

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento cat that went missing during a cross-country road trip was found 200 miles from where she disappeared, and 1,500 miles away from home. Now she needs a ride back to her family in Sacramento.

Cherrell Bishop’s 5 year old cat, Penny, jumped out of an RV at a gas station near the Oklahoma-Missouri border.

Weeks later, Penny, showed up at the Givens residence in Yukon, Oklahoma, near Oklahoma City.

“I think she really probably misses her family because I’m pretty sure it was the sound of my grandchildren playing in my yard that brought her toward the back fence anyway,” said Elizabeth Givens in a telephone conversation with FOX40.

Penny had a tag with contact information, so the Givens family was able to call Penny’s grateful owner in Sacramento.

“I started bawling when she called me about Penny,” said the cat’s owner, Cherrell Bishop in Sacramento.

Due to the expenses of transporting an animal across the country, and the fact the Cherrell cannot travel at this time due to a broken ankle, a ​GoFundMe account has been set up to help bring Penny home.

The money raised will allow a relative of Cherrell to fly to Oklahoma and fly back to Sacramento with Penny.

“Penny is part of our family,” explained Cherrell through tears. “She’s a protector. It’s just a big thing for me and for our family for Penny to come home. And she traveled that far to get to someone to call me.”