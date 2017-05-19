An Illinois police department is selling a Jeep that has quite the past

If you’re looking for a gray Jeep with low miles, the Winnebago, Illinois police department might have what you’re looking for.

Before you place your offer, just know that the previous owner had a run-in with the department over some illegal drugs.

Wondering if there are any incriminating leftovers in the Jeep? No worries! In a Facebook post, the department says “the vehicle has been decontaminated and professionally detailed due to the items inside and the previous owner having a dog. The rear seat was replaced due to the smell of dog that remained and unfortunately there is still an slight odor.”

The Jeep is a 2013 Rubicon model with only 7,400 miles. Bids are being accepted through the end of May. If you’d like to see it in person, contact the Winnebago Police Department during normal business hours or call (815)335-2020.

It’s just not advised to use the Jeep for the same purposes as the previous owner.