× Afternoon car accident causes traffic backup on I-74

MOLINE — Traffic came to a stop in Illinois-bound lanes of I-74 this afternoon, May 19, after a single car accident.

The vehicle lost control on the interstate about 100 yards north of the 7th Ave. Southbound ramp before flipping and landing on its top.

The air bags did deploy.

Occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.