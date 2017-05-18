× Wet, cool spring rain highlights the upcoming weekend

Our breezy but pleasant spring air will get a bit soggy for most as we end the work week.

Clouds will thicken up tonight as a system across the Plains slowly moves across the area. Looks like we’ll keep it dry as overnight lows dip around the upper 40s.

Friday will have a much cooler feel in the air along with some scattered showers to dodge. It appears the best chance will still be in the morning before we slowly dry out for the rest of the day. Consider a light jacket as temperatures that afternoon will not even get out of the 50s.

That dryness will only be brief as a heavier dose of rain arrives late that night into Saturday, where some spots cold get around an inch. With this moisture be gulf air, temperatures will peak around the lower 70s.

Fortunately, the weekend is not a total washout as Sunday will be dry, but it will be cooler again with highs just over 60 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

