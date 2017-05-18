× Rock Island Arsenal senior commander set to throw first pitch at Cubs game

ROCK ISLAND — Major General Edward Daly will be in Chicago Friday, May 19, to throw out the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Brewers game.

He will also be recognized in the fourth inning of the game.

Daly is the Rock Island Arsenal senior commander and commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.

The pitch and recognition are part of the “Meet Your Army” initiative, which focuses on senior leaders traveling to large events to spread the word about the importance of the Army.

The first pitch will be thrown at 1:20 p.m.