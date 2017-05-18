QC Rock Academy hosts Luke Bryan’s band at Pleasant Valley High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - Band students at Pleasant Valley High School got to learn from the drummer and bassist for Luke Bryan's band.

QC Rock Academy invited the band to come talk with students about what it's like to work in the music industry.

The band played for the students and talked with them about working on tour and in a music studio.

"Everyone's job, listening to that work tape, is to make their own notes, just like you do in school, just like you do in history class and what not, you make your own notes it makes things fast an efficient," said James Cook, bassist.

The band will be playing with Luke Bryan at the iWireless Center on Thursday May, 18th and Friday May, 19th.