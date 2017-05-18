× Planned Parenthood of the Heartland closing four locations

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the support of 77% of Iowans, Planned Parenthood has announced the closings of four Iowa health centers.

The health centers that will close are located in Quad Cities, Burlington, Keokuk, and Sioux City.

The closures come as a result of defunding by Iowa lawmakers.

“The changes Planned Parenthood of the Hearland is forced to make are the result of the budget signed May 12 by Governor Branstad and supported by Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds and extreme legislators throughout the session,” said Suzanna de Baca, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland president/CEO, “these health center closures are devastating for the patients and communities who rely on us, and for our staff, donors, and supporters.”

According to Planned Parenthood, the changes will affect 14,676 patients in the communities and in neighboring areas.

Health centers in Sioux City, Burlington, and Keokuk will close June 30 while the facility in the Quad Cities will continue to provide abortion services until the building is sold.

“Defunding Planned Parenthood will set a health care crisis in motion in Iowa,” said de Baca, “we will be watching and holding politicians accountable.”