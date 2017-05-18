× Mercer County Crime Stoppers need your help

MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Crime Stoppers need your help in identifying a person of interest.

On Tuesday, May 16, at approximately 3:00 p.m., this woman entered a local business and made a purchase using counterfeit money.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this crime, contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-582-2762 or 309-582-3500.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to an arrest.