Local Air Force Veteran Feeds the QC Homeless

DAVENPORT- Even on Nathan Bird's days off from Hy-Vee, he still spends time at the store.

"I contact my co-worker Ranada and let her know how many pizzas I need made and at what time," Bird said. "If I have shopping to do afterward, she can put them in the oven, and by the time I'm done shopping about 10 or 15 minutes later, they're ready to go."

Bird joined the U.S. Air Force in June of 2001, just before September 11, 2001. Now back at home, he's a big fan of Hy-Vee's take and bake pizzas. He gets them at a discount for working at the store at 53rd and Utica. Instead of taking the pizzas home and cooking them for his family, Nathan gives them to the homeless at Kings Harvest Ministries.

"There are so many homeless vets, Vietnam Vets, Korean Vets, Afghan, Iraq, and I don't think they get the treatment that they deserve for their service to our country," Bird said.

Bird supports the homeless and the volunteers at Kings Harvest pet rescue too. The thoughtfulness caught the eye of his friend Sara Weisbeck, who wanted to give back before Bird picked up some pizzas to take to Kings Harvest. Tuesday, May 9, Weisbeck gave Bird the Pay It Forward Award, sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union, for doing good things in the community.

Bird has worked his way up in the Hy-Vee chain, now a full-time worker in the meat department. It's his time in the military though where Bird learned to put service before himself in everything he does.

