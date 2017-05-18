Here’s how long it will take to get back to 80 degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning! We are waking up to a much different weather day today. Walk outside and you can feel the difference! We have a lot less humidity and much cooler temperatures. The cold front that spawned multiple severe storms Wednesday night will settle to our south for a day. We expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon. Westerly winds will be 10-20 mph, so it will remain quite breezy. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the 50s, which has a lot of us asking "When will it get back to 80 degrees?"

If you're a fan of Summer, you may be waiting until June for that. Temperatures will teeter-totter due to changing wind over the next few days. But absent is the big ridge of high pressure responsible for the near 90 degree temperatures over the past few days. We will remain very close to normal, or perhaps slightly cooler than normal through the end of May.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen