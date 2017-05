Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCER COUNTY -- Highway 67 was closed this morning, May 18, between Preemption and Mathersville due to a car accident that took place just south of Preemption.

There was one fatality.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, the victim was identified as Brady Weber.

Weber was a Senior at Sherrard High School.

This is a developing story.