SWEDONA -- As severe weather rolled through Iowa and Illinois yesterday, May 17, towns all over the area were affected by the strong winds, heavy rain, and golf ball-sized hail.

Swedona, Ill. was one of those towns.

Damaged roofs, flattened greenhouses, and downed trees are some of what were left in the aftermath of the storm.

Yesterday's storm in Swedona was one of 300 severe weather reports for the Midwest from the National Weather Service.