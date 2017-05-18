× Cubs raise new flag to honor Jackie Robinson

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have raised a new flag in honor of Jackie Robinson on the 70th anniversary of his first game at Wrigley Field.

His granddaughter Meta Robinson helped raise a white flag with “Robinson 42” in blue letters on the right-field foul pole hours before Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Robinson’s first appearance at Wrigley Field came on May 18, 1947, about a month after he broke the majors’ color barrier. He went 0 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts for the Brooklyn Dodgers before 46,572, the largest paid regular-season crowd ever at the ballpark.

Wrigley is the only remaining major league stadium where Robinson played. A “JR 42” flag had flown on the roof after Major League Baseball retired his number 42 in 1997.