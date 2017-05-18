× Cop on a rooftop returns to Moline

NORMAL, Illinois — For the 15th year in a row, officers from all over the state will stake out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops to support and raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

The stake out will take place this Friday, May 19, and will begin at 5 a.m.

The stake outs take place to raise awareness and donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Last year brought in a total of $672,000.

It’s a number officers hope to top this year.

In honor of the Special Olympics athletes and police officers participating in the event, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $15,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation to the Torch Run will receive a free donut coupon. Guests donating at least $10 will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run travel mug while supplies last, as well as a coupon for a free medium coffee.

This year, for the first time, police officers in Kansas, Ohio, Missouri, Kentucky and Pennsylvania will join officers in Illinois to stake out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops to support Special Olympics in their own states.

Officers in the Quad Cities will stake out the Dunkin’ Donuts location at 3501 Avenue of the Cities in Moline.