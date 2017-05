× Branstad nomination vote scheduled

The roll call vote on confirmation of Iowa Governor Terry Branstad to be the U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China has been scheduled.

The vote will take place next Monday, May 22, at 5:30 p.m.

Branstad, the country’s longest-serving governor, was approved by the Senate to be the U.S. Ambassador to China earlier this month.

It was a key step in all but assuring confirmation of the role.