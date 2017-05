× Woman arrested for hitting Arsenal officer with car

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL — In the midst of a traffic stop on Wednesday, May 17, a Rock Island Arsenal Police officer was hit by a vehicle attempting to leave the scene.

The officer was struck with the front bumper of the car in the driver’s attempt to evade police.

The driver later returned to the Island where she was forcibly removed from her car and arrested.

This is an on-going investigation.