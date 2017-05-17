Significant risk of severe thunderstorms later today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though thunderstorms are likely this morning, the main threat for severe will develop late this afternoon.

In fact, in my perspective, today is probably the highest risk of severe weather we've had all year. There will likely be storms that contain and high wind, and the strongest of these could produce a few tornadoes. A few strong, long-track tornadoes will be possible as well. Similar storm systems in the historical record have produced damaging tornadoes in our area, which is why we can't rule this potential out today.

One thing to consider: these storms (and potential tornadoes) will be hard to really see on the horizon beforehand, as they will be moving northeast at 50 mph. That means it is really important to heed warnings as you may not be able to judge the threat by looking into the approaching storms to your south.

Storms will be most severe in the 4-7pm timeframe with a window of opportunity a few hours before (southwest of the QCA) and a few hours after (to the northeast).

Storms will be gone after 10pm. Dry weather expected tonight.

Today's highs will reach up into the lower 80s with a gusty south wind.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen