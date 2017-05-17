× Severe weather tracker May 2017

As we enter into a period of severe weather for the evening of May 17, a tornado warning has been issued for Washington County until 4:30pm.

These storms (and potential tornadoes) will be hard to see on the horizon beforehand, as they will be moving northeast at 50 mph. That means it is really important to heed warnings as you may not be able to judge the threat by looking into the approaching storms to your south.

We will be sure to keep you updated as storms move into our area.