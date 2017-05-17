Tornado warnings issued southwest of the QC

Severe weather tracker May 2017

Posted 3:55 pm, May 17, 2017, by

As we enter into a period of severe weather for the evening of May 17, a tornado warning has been issued for Washington County until 4:30pm.

These storms (and potential tornadoes) will be hard to see on the horizon beforehand, as they will be moving northeast at 50 mph. That means it is really important to heed warnings as you may not be able to judge the threat by looking into the approaching storms to your south.

We will be sure to keep you updated as storms move into our area.

 

Callie Risenhoover May 17, 20174:02 pm

Clinton, Muscatine, Rock Island, and Scott counties all under Tornado watch. Effective until 11pm. 

Callie Risenhoover May 17, 20173:58 pm

Henry, Jefferson, Van Buren, and Washington counties under Tornado warning. Effective until 4:30pm. 