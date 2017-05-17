Rock Island Leaders Look for Another Grocery Store at the Watchtower Plaza Site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - More details are coming out about what city leaders want at the site of a failed Walmart development.

Interim City Administrator Randy Tweet says leaders would welcome a grocery store to the old Watchtower Plaza.

In September of 2016, Walmart decided to pull out of its deal with the city to build a store on 11th Street near 39th Avenue. Leaders began pursuing the Walmart store deal five years ago.

Tweet would not say what stores leaders are talking to for the site, but new Mayor Mike Thoms told WQAD News 8 during its 'Breakfast With' segment Thursday, May 11, the city would probably put out request for proposals, to see what interest there is in the site.