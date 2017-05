BETTENDORF — Firfe fighters responded to a call of a house on fire in a neighborhood just south of Forest Grove Road on the city’s north sidearound 11 a.m. on Wedensday, May 17

Initial reports indicated that the fire was in the 6600 block of Ocean Boulevard.

Smoke could be seen coming from the structure.

Fire fighters said they had the fire knocked down by 11:30 a.m.