× Be on Guard. Scattered severe thunderstorms expected this evening

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be firing up later this afternoon and continue into the evening hours before skies calm down after 10pm.

Majority of the ingredients to produce severe weather are there with the primary threat being damaging winds and hail followed and a couple of tornadoes in our viewing area. These storms will develop around northeastward Missouri and southeastern Iowa and then race quickly to the northeast around 50 mph. Heed the warnings as these fast-moving storms will limit your reaction time to head to a safe place. So, be on guard.

Overnight lows will drop around the mid 60s before calmer skies take over Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here