The Panthers see their fine season come to an end with a 3-1 loss to Pekin.
United Township soccer falls to Pekin
-
United Township softball edges Rockridge
-
Ottawa upsets United Township
-
United Township drops WB6 game at Quincy
-
United Township and Moline split their double header in baseball
-
Moline, United Township split baseball double header
-
-
United Township Girls Soccer Wins in OT
-
Moline scores road win over United Township
-
United Township sweeps Moline in softball
-
Joe Morrissey leaving United Township Football
-
Rock Island and United Township split WB6 baseball double header
-
-
United Township’s offense scores runs in bunches
-
U.T. bests rival Moline in Regionals
-
Lady Rocks race to Regional title