Targeting the potential for severe storms later Wednesday

Another toasty day around the News 8 viewing area as temperatures peaked well into the 80s for daytime highs. These July-like temperatures are not expected to return for the rest of this month as some active weather will bring the cool spring air back.

Big time storms popping up in the Plains this evening will track northeast as they head toward the two state. This activity will lose a lot of its punch by the time they arrive here resulting in the some showers… maybe a rumble of thunder sometime around sunrise, Wednesday.

Shower or thunderstorm chance will be small during the morning hours before the coverage show signs of increasing in the form of strong to severe thunderstorms by early evening. The concern is that all modes of severe weather including a couple of tornadoes is expected.

Right now, the News 8 viewing area is under a Level 2 risk. But, I believe this may be enhanced to a Level 3.

We’ll see a break in the wet weather on Thursday with highs near 80 before another system quickly arrives with cooler showers by the upcoming weekend. Temperatures for most won’t even get out of the 60s for highs during this period.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

