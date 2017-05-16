Rompers for men are now a thing (and yes, it’s as bad as it sounds)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rompers are essentially one-piece jumpers, usually worn by kids or women. But apparently some men are feeling left out.

And those men want their own rompers so very much they've created them and are raising money in a Kickstarter to sell them.

It's called the original "RompHim," according to the sales campaign. The garment was designed by a group of business school friends who decided to try to bring something new to menswear.

"Turn heads and break hearts when you take your RompHim for a spin. Is it a romper specifically designed for men? Sure, but it's also so much more."

The RompHims have even been spotted in public and can be found on Instagram - apparently perfect for any occasion: a music festival, a baseball game, the Kentucky Derby.

Heading into #coachellaweekend2 with our freshest new styles. Great for #pooltime, #festivalseason and everything in between. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Cold weather in #chitown be damned, it's #romphimseason. Great view of the #cubs taking on the #yankees from the #wrigleyrooftops. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

The Kickstarter campaign, which aimed to raise $10,000, has already raised around $65,000 with 28 days still to go.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and #RompTheSummer.